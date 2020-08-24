WAHOO – Jerald L. Humlicek, 58, of Shelby, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at the Annie Jeffries Memorial Health Center in Osceola. He was born April 22, 1962 in Wahoo to Leonard C. and Helen (Riepl) Humlicek.
He graduated from Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo in 1980 and later attended UNL where he earned his teaching degree.
On May 30, 1987 Jerald was united in marriage to Denise Wilson at St. Peters Catholic Church in Bellwood. One daughter Alicia was born to this union. Jerald taught school at Bishop Neumann in Wahoo for two years and later taught and coached in Ewing, Nebraska from 1988 to 1992. In the summer of 1992 Jerald and Denise moved to Shelby, where he taught math and coached football for 28 years. Jerald also served as assistant basketball coach for high school boys basketball and also coached junior high boys basketball. Jerald was a member of the Nebraska Coaches Association.
Jerald is survived by his wife, Denise of Shelby; daughter, Alicia (Clayton) Hoadley of Shelby; three grandchildren, Grayson, Maci and Rory Hoadley; brothers, Robert Humlicek of Waverly and John (Mary) Humlicek of Columbia, Mo., sisters, Patricia Herstein of Lincoln, Linda (Wayne) Penney of Lake Zurich, Ill., Kay (Dave) Duncan of Lincoln, Theresa Humlicek of Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Wendy Lewis of Salt Lake City, Utah, Stephanie (Tim) Wesely of Bellwood, Melanie (Clif) Hoegerl of Surprise; brother-in-law Michael J. Wilson of Schuyler; parents-in-law, Robert J. (Verla A.), Wilson of Bellwood; aunts Mae Safranik and Dolores Janacek, both of Wahoo and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers James Humlicek and Leonard J. Humlicek.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby. The Rev. Ben Holdren was celebrant.
Committal was at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Shelby.
A public memorial service was held Sunday at Shelby-Rising City Football Field.
Memorials in lieu of flowers have been established to the family for future designation.
Kracl Funeral Chapels in charge of arrangements.
