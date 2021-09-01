YUTAN – Jeff D. Briley, 52, of Yutan, entered into eternal rest on Aug. 29, 2021 at his home in Yutan. He was born Sept. 7, 1968 in Los Angeles, Calif. to Harold and Lyndene (DeBuhr) Briley. In 1986, he graduated from high school in Caspar, Wyo. Jeff served his country in the U.S. Air Force until he was honorably discharged. He graduated from Bellevue University in 1997. On Sept. 2, 1995, Jeff was married to Kelly Kaslon in Loup City.

Jeff worked as a self-employed contractor, but his true passion was coaching. He was an assistant coach with the UNO softball program for multiple years as well as coaching his children Jessie and Noah in multiple sports. He touched many lives as a coach.

Jeff loved coaching softball and instructing as a hitting coach. He enjoyed traveling, watching sports, movies, brain teasers and trivia and researching anything of interest.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kelly Briley; children, Jessie Briley and Noah Briley; mother, Lyndene Briley; siblings, Wendy (Bryan) Brakhage and Brenda Briley and many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by father, Harold Briley; grandparents, Wilber and Vera DeBuhr and Gene and Jane Briley and nephew, Brooks Brakhage.