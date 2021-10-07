VALPARAISO – James E. “Jimmy” Chmelka, 81, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Aug. 25, 1940 to James T. and Irma (Belik) Chmelka in Brainard. Jimmy married Marilyn Shonka on Oct. 22, 1960. To this union seven children were born. He was a lifelong farmer, member of Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, FCSLA and Saunders County Feeders.