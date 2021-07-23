WAHOO – James Augustine Chohon, 11, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest with his sister and brother on July 20, 2021 in Wahoo following an automobile accident. He was born Oct. 20, 2009 in Omaha to Allen and Susan (Meduna) Chohon.

This fall James would have been entering the sixth grade at St. John Nepomucene School in Weston.

James loved hunting and fishing with his brothers and working at his grandparents’ farm. He was a very neat and organized person who enjoyed building and woodworking. James was a great student, and he had a great love for God.

He is survived by his parents, Allen and Susan Chohon; siblings, John (fiancé, Logan Mitchell) Chohon, Alicia (Anthony) Connot, Therese Chohon, Philip Chohon, Grace Chohon, Peter Chohon and Nathaniel Chohon; grandparents, Richard and Alice Meduna, Leonard and Louise Chohon; aunts and uncles, Bill and Becky Meduna and family, Mary and Marco Gross, Bridget and Duane Cernousek and family, Duane and Delana Chohon and family; many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents and cousin, Luke Meduna.