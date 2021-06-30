MEAD – Irma J. Dostal, 84, of Mead, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Saunders Medical Center Long Term Care. She was born Dec. 13, 1936 in Scribner, to Leon and Mayme (Rhode) Dostal. She graduated from Scribner High School in 1954. Irma was united in marriage to Marvin Dostal on June 30, 1956 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Scribner.

Irma worked at Mead Bank as a teller. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, baking, going on vacations and she especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Marvin Dostal; children, Judy (Todd) Miles, John (Ann) Dostal, Barb (Tim) Bartek, Bev (Jim) Bartek, Mike (Connie) Dostal, Susan (Leon) Somsen and Bill (Betsy) Dostal; 21 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob (Maryann) Dostal, Norman (Janet) Dostal, Dave (Ronda) Dostal and Donnie (Susie) Dostal; sisters, Mary (Iro) Johnson, Janet (John) Bailey and Rosie Hanna; sisters-in-law, Sharon, Lee and Kathy Dostal and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Mayme Dostal; grandchildren, Nathaniel Bartek, Alexandra Dostal; great-grandson, Wyatt Miles; brothers, Larry, Ken and Richard Dostal and brother-in-law, Jim Hanna.