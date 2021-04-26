Irene Eveline Hall

Irene graduated from Wahoo High School in 1948. She attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where she majored in music and violin and received a bachelor of music in education in 1952 and a master of music in 1956. Irene married Ralph L. Hall on Aug. 16, 1952, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wahoo. After their marriage they worked and lived in three Nebraska towns: Beaver Crossing, Coleridge and Norfolk. In 1960, they moved to New York City to continue their education at Columbia University where Irene earned a professional diploma in music education. In 1962, they moved to Miami, Fla. to work for Dade County Public Schools. In 1975, they moved to Oregon City, Ore. where Ralph worked for Oregon City Public Schools and Irene gave private music lessons.