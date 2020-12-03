Howard Pearson

WAHOO – Howard D. Pearson, 93, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Saunders Medical Center Long Term Care in Wahoo. He was born Jan. 16, 1927 to Henry and Maybell (Hanson) Pearson in Wahoo.

Howard grew up in the Ithaca and Wahoo communities and graduated from Mead High School in 1944. Howard was drafted into the Army in 1949 where he served in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1951. He worked at the Mead Ordinance Plant for six months and at Hormel in Fremont. He then worked for Mead Hardware and Supply until going to work for A.W. Hanson Plumbing and Heating in Wahoo in 1946 and later becoming owner of the company in 1962, Pearson and Larson, Inc. He retired in 2007.

He was a member of the Mead Covenant Church and later joined the First Presbyterian Church in Wahoo. Howard was very active in his church as a member of the choir, an elder and served as church trustee and deacon. He was a member of the Wahoo School Board for several years serving as president, Wahoo Volunteer Fire Department, Masonic Lodge, American Legion Post 82, VFW Post 4502 and Eagles.

Howard was united in marriage to Gladys Marshalek on Sept. 8, 1956 in Morse Bluff.