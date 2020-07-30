Hodgin, LaDonna

LaDonna M. (Twiford) Hodgin GRETNA - LaDonna M. (Twiford) Hodgin, 74, of Gretna, entered into rest on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home in Gretna. She was born Nov. 18, 1945 in Sioux City, Iowa to Elmer and LaDoris (Springer) Twiford. LaDonna was the youngest of six children in the family. She attended school in Rosalie and South Sioux City. On April 8, 1966, she married Jerry L. Hodgin in Ashland and to this union one child was born. They lived in Ashland, Louisville, Auburn and they lived in Gretna since October of 1981. LaDonna was a homemaker, wife, mother and loving grandmother. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents, Elmer and LaDoris Twiford; three brothers, Jack, Jerry and Richard Twiford and sister, Sidney Pilgrim. She is survived by husband of 54 years, Jerry L. Hodgin of Gretna; son, Robert L. (Sheryl) Hodgin of Glendale, Ariz.; granddaughters, Tiffany and Kylie Hodgin of Avondale, Ariz.; sister, Kay McGill of Fremont and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held, Wednesday, July 29 at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman officiated. She was interred at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greenwood. Memorials may be sent to Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.