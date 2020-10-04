GREENWOOD – Herbert C.G. Kasten, 88, of Greenwood, passed away Sept. 30, 2020. He was born Nov. 8, 1931 in rural Greenwood to Harry and Amanda (Olson) Kasten.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired farmer.
Family members include his wife, Bertha; sons, Kenneth, of Ashland, Keith, of Greenwood, and Kevin, of Omaha; daughter, Kathryn, of Hastings and granddaughter, Charlotte Kasten.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Evelyn Strate.
There will be a private family graveside service.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4 at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th St.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to CHI Health Foundation.
Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance.
“Hugs from Home” or condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
