HELLER, SHARON

Sharon Kay Heller BENNINGTON - Sharon Kay Heller, 78, of Bennington, formerly of Dunlap, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born on Aug. 12, 1941, to Orval and Catherine (Brown) Thiessen in Ashland. She was raised in Ashland and graduated from Ashland-Greenwood Public School in 1959. She went on to attend the University of Nebraska and then worked at First Federal Lincoln Bank in Omaha from 1962-1971. Sharon married John Henry Heller on June 12, 1971, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ashland. She worked as the Dunlap city clerk for a year and helped at Fouts Funeral Home. The couple built Hellers' Town and Country convenience store in 1983 and they ran it until 1999. Sharon then worked at the Community Bank in Dunlap for 12 years. Sharon moved to Bennington in January of 2016. Sharon was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap, where she was a member of the choir and served as the choir director. She was a member of the Alter Society and of the Catholic Daughters. Sharon enjoyed bridge club, playing cards, golfing and dancing with John. She also loved trips to the casino with her sisters. Sharon was a huge Nebraska Cornhusker and Creighton Blue Jay fan. More than anything, Sharon loved her children and grandchildren. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Heller on Aug. 31, 2007; sisters, Pam Heller and Colleen Jones; brothers-in-law, Jerry Hull and Joe Heller and granddaughter, Gracie Heller in 2012. She is survived by her three children, Angela and her husband Jeff Jones of Bennington, John Paul Heller and his wife Rhonda of Orange City, Iowa and Edward Heller and his wife Sarah of Omaha; six grandchildren; three sisters, Marcella and Robert Raikes of Louisville, Colo., Catherine and Dean Stephany of Woodbine and Mary and Gary Campbell of Riverton, Wyo.; brother-in-law, John Jones of Murdock and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, July 11, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap, Iowa. Final resting place was in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dunlap, Iowa Fouts Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.
