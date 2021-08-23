YUTAN – Helen V. Mullin, 77, of Yutan, passed away on Sunday Aug. 22, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. She was born Oct. 30, 1943 in Des Moines to Joseph E. and Katherine M. (Novenski) Mullin. Helen graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in Sioux City in 1961. Helen worked for Al’s Auto Supply as an inventory clerk and bookkeeper. She also worked for Harold Diers Insurance as a bookkeeper and office manager for 12 years. Helen later worked at First Data processing credit cards for 15 years.

Helen is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Pam (Andresen) Kinghorn of Bennington, and Todd and Valerie (Deahn) Kinghorn of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jessica and David Leonard, Tyler and Jaime Kinghorn of Lincoln; brothers, Joseph and Rosemary (McGill) of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, William and Pat (McGill) of Beresford, S.D., Thomas and Janet (McGrath) of Bloomington, Minn. and brother-in-law, William Babl of Plano, Texas.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary of Sioux City, Iowa, Katherine (Kay) of Austin, Texas, Therese and Jerry Brittain of Winterset, Iowa, Margaret Babl of Plano, Texas; brother, John Michael of Des Moines, Iowa and nephew Andrew (Drew) Mullin of Florida.

A Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, at St. James Catholic Church in Mead. The Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m.