YUTAN – Helen V. Mullin, 77, of Yutan, passed away on Sunday Aug. 22, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. She was born Oct. 30, 1943 in Des Moines to Joseph E. and Katherine M. (Novenski) Mullin. Helen graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in Sioux City in 1961. Helen worked for Al’s Auto Supply as an inventory clerk and bookkeeper. She also worked for Harold Diers Insurance as a bookkeeper and office manager for 12 years. Helen later worked at First Data processing credit cards for 15 years.
Helen is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Pam (Andresen) Kinghorn of Bennington, and Todd and Valerie (Deahn) Kinghorn of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jessica and David Leonard, Tyler and Jaime Kinghorn of Lincoln; brothers, Joseph and Rosemary (McGill) of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, William and Pat (McGill) of Beresford, S.D., Thomas and Janet (McGrath) of Bloomington, Minn. and brother-in-law, William Babl of Plano, Texas.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary of Sioux City, Iowa, Katherine (Kay) of Austin, Texas, Therese and Jerry Brittain of Winterset, Iowa, Margaret Babl of Plano, Texas; brother, John Michael of Des Moines, Iowa and nephew Andrew (Drew) Mullin of Florida.
A Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, at St. James Catholic Church in Mead. The Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at St. Margaret’s Cemetery, 240th Avenue, Spirit Lake, Iowa.
Memorials may be directed to the Epilepsy Foundation.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.