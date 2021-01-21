MEAD – Helen Marie LaCroix, 72, of Mead, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at her home in Mead.

She was born June 24, 1948 in Omaha to Donald and Genevieve (Towey) Coyle. Helen graduated from Mead High School in 1966. On June 4, 1966, she was married to Larry Lee LaCroix in Papillion. Helen worked at Omaha Steaks for several years until her retirement.

Helen was a lifelong resident of Mead. She led a very active life as mom, grandma and friend to most in Mead and the surrounding communities. She loved watching her kids, grandkids and extended family play sports and attended all their important activities. She was always helping others and visiting with her friends and family was her greatest hobby and joy. Helen never met a stranger and always had a kind word or helping hand for someone in need.