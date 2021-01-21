MEAD – Helen Marie LaCroix, 72, of Mead, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at her home in Mead.
She was born June 24, 1948 in Omaha to Donald and Genevieve (Towey) Coyle. Helen graduated from Mead High School in 1966. On June 4, 1966, she was married to Larry Lee LaCroix in Papillion. Helen worked at Omaha Steaks for several years until her retirement.
Helen was a lifelong resident of Mead. She led a very active life as mom, grandma and friend to most in Mead and the surrounding communities. She loved watching her kids, grandkids and extended family play sports and attended all their important activities. She was always helping others and visiting with her friends and family was her greatest hobby and joy. Helen never met a stranger and always had a kind word or helping hand for someone in need.
She is survived by Larry LaCroix; children, Robbie (Karen) LaCroix of Mead, Raquel (Kevin) Konecky of Omaha and Richard LaCroix (and significant other Lindsay Conti) of Mead; grandchildren, Chelsea (Luke) Kardell, Sydney (Phil) Dunlap, Brooke (Canaan) Heinzler, Cassidy LaCroix, Tristan Hoover, Bayley LaCroix, Beau LaCroix, Gionni Conti and Cheyenne Conti; great-grandchildren, Wade and Lane Kardell; sisters, Ailene Raver and Kathy (Ed) Cherovsky; sister-in-law, Darlene Coyle; many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a lot of extended family. She will be greatly missed,
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Genevieve Coyle; mother-in-law, Darlene LaCroix; father-in-law, Marvin “Bud” LaCroix; brothers, Patrick Coyle Sr. and John Coyle; sister, Sue Ann Versch and infant sister, Margaret Coyle.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 213 E. Eighth St., Mead. Celebrant will be Fr. Gary Gross.
The funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.
Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo.
Memorials have been established to the Mead Volunteer Fire Department or St. James Catholic Church, Mead.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
