CEDAR BLUFFS – Harvey W. Callahan, 88, of Cedar Bluffs, died Feb. 2, 2021 at Methodist Fremont Health. Harvey was born Aug. 4, 1932 at Tabor, Iowa to Lonnie and Arta (Ostrand) Callahan.

He was a 1950 graduate of Cedar Bluffs High School. He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1952 and graduated from Navigator school in Houston, Texas. He was stationed in Tokyo, Japan with the 99th Air Transport Squadron and flew extensively in the Far East area. He attained the rank of first lieutenant and instructor navigator. He attended Pilot Training School in Georgia before discharged from the service.

Harvey married Marianne Wotipka on Feb. 9, 1957 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at Cedar Bluffs. The couple has resided at Cedar Bluffs ever since. Harvey worked at Hormel’s in Fremont for over 20 years, owned and operated Callahan Farm Supply, worked for Jack Nitz and Associates and also farmed. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church andAmerican Legion Post 158 of Cedar Bluffs, Saunders County Veterans Service Committee for 15 years and North Cedar Precinct Board for many years.