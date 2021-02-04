CEDAR BLUFFS – Harvey W. Callahan, 88, of Cedar Bluffs, died Feb. 2, 2021 at Methodist Fremont Health. Harvey was born Aug. 4, 1932 at Tabor, Iowa to Lonnie and Arta (Ostrand) Callahan.
He was a 1950 graduate of Cedar Bluffs High School. He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1952 and graduated from Navigator school in Houston, Texas. He was stationed in Tokyo, Japan with the 99th Air Transport Squadron and flew extensively in the Far East area. He attained the rank of first lieutenant and instructor navigator. He attended Pilot Training School in Georgia before discharged from the service.
Harvey married Marianne Wotipka on Feb. 9, 1957 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at Cedar Bluffs. The couple has resided at Cedar Bluffs ever since. Harvey worked at Hormel’s in Fremont for over 20 years, owned and operated Callahan Farm Supply, worked for Jack Nitz and Associates and also farmed. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church andAmerican Legion Post 158 of Cedar Bluffs, Saunders County Veterans Service Committee for 15 years and North Cedar Precinct Board for many years.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Marianne; four sons, David (Theresa) Callahan of South Lake, Texas, Steve (Sandy) Callahan, Edward Callahan and Paul (Lorri) Callahan, all of Cedar Bluffs; brother, Gerry (Janet) Callahan of Fremont; sister, Charlotte Callahan of Gold Canyon, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant children, Cathy, Patrick and Michael and a great-grandson.
Funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cedar Bluffs. Fr. Cole Kennett will officiate. Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. on Friday with visitation on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, west of Cedar Bluffs, with military honors.
Memorials may be given to the church or to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Moser Memorial Chapel, Cedar Bluffs, in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.