WAHOO – H. Darlene Jordan, 92, of Wahoo, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Wahoo. She was born Aug. 3, 1928 in Ithaca to Winfred and Josephine (Meyers) Lee. On April 3, 1947 Darlene married Harold “Hermie” Jordan in Papillion.

God, family and her church were the most important aspects of Darlene’s life. She also found great pleasure playing and teaching music. Darlene is remembered for the 29 years she spent working as the secretary to the principal at Wahoo High School.

She is survived by daughters, Linda Jordan of Wahoo, Shelley (Charman) Harrington of Ceresco, Jackie Anderson of Wahoo; son, Terry (Marilyn) Jordan of Lenexa, Kan,; grandchildren, Todd Jordan, Jennie Jordan, Zachary (Nicole) Anderson, Grant (Shawna) Anderson, Alyssa Harrington; great-grandchildren, Braelyn Anderson, Mason Anderson, Addison Anderson.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Hermie” Jordan; sisters, Jean Stange and Elaine Ewerth.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, Wahoo.

The service is for family only, but can be viewed on the Livestream link at PrussNabity.com.

Interment will be at Sunrise Cemetery.