WAVERLY – Gregory A. Carlson, 69, of Waverly, passed away on Nov. 15, 2020. He was born Oct. 31, 1951 to Arnold and Mary (Lloyd) Carlson in Lincoln. Greg was a farmer and third generation resident of Waverly. He cherished his time spent with his family, especially grandchildren. He supported many people through his faith and AA Membership.
Survivors include his wife, Diane; daughters and husbands, Christine Bowmaster Martin and Tye Martin, Dawn and Rick Zerbs; grandchildren, Greta and Theo Martin, JT and Brooke Zerbs; siblings, Susan Carlson-Greiman, Steve Carlson; many family members; friends and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jeff and son, Andy
A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, Nov. 23 at Rosehill Cemetery, in Waverly. Plans are to hold a Celebration of Life later when it is safe for all.
Memorials may be directed to the People’s City Mission (pcmlincoln.org).
Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and masks are required. We respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines.
"Hugs from Home" and condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
