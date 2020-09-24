Grauerholz, Lois

Lois Mae Johnson Grauerholz __________________________________ WEEPING WATER - Lois Mae Johnson Grauerholz, 89, of Weeping Water, formerly of Ashland, died Sept. 12, 2020 at home. Lois Mae Johnson was born in Fort Collins, Colo. on June 6, 1931 to Earl Edward and Mabel Inez Johnson. She was the second of six children, having four brothers and one sister. Lois was united in marriage to Ellis William Grauerholz at the Christian Church in Wann on June 16, 1948. Lois and Ellis were blessed with four daughters - Peggy, Margo, Nancy and Barbie. They lived on a farm north of Ashland for 67 years until Ellis passed away on Aug. 8, 2016. After Ellis passed away, Lois went to live with her daughter Peggy in Weeping Water, until her health declined and she was moved to the Louisville Care Center. She was there for three years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her daughters were not allowed to visit and monitor her care and her health declined further with numerous UTIs, the last one leading to hospitalization and sepsis. She was moved to Peggy's house with help from Kindred Care Hospice on Aug. 17, 2020 until her passing. Lois was an accomplished seamstress and loved to make clothes for her daughters. She made swing choir outfits for members of the Ashland High School Swing Choir, wedding dresses, doll clothes, blankets and quilts. She loved to cook, bake and try out new recipes. She loved her flowers and gardening and she and Ellis took great pride in keeping their farm looking like a park. They would take their abundance of tomatoes, cucumbers and sweet corn to Ashland to share with others in the community and make special deliveries of garden treats to their daughters. Lois was very active in the community volunteering her time to the blood bank, elections, church choir, quartet and other church groups. Lois is survived by her daughters, Peggy Nunn of Weeping Water, Margo Bailey of Prairie Home, Nancy (Bill) McDaniel of Waverly, Barb (Brian) Chitwood of Ladysmith, Wis.; brother, Steve (Deb) Johnson of Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Lois (Paul) Johnson, Phyllis (Marlin) Johnson; brother-in-law, Jim (Rita) Kellogg; seven grandchildren, Corey (Kim) Root, Nick (Heather) Root, April (Charles) Cover, Daniel Berge, Micaela Berge, Wade Chitwood and Darrin (Ashley) Chitwood; eight great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Calvin Root, Savanna, Dylan and Samantha Root, Matthew and Jacob Cover and Logick Berge; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Ellis; father, Earl; mother, Mabel; brothers, Don Johnson, Marlin Johnson, Paul Johnson; sister, Rita Kellogg; sister-in-law Jerri (Steve) Johnson and son-in-laws, Darrell Nunn and Greg Bailey. The family would like to make special mention and thank you to the staff at Midlands Hospital in Papillion and Kindred Care Hospice for their wonderful care and service. A memorial service was held Sept. 18, at First Christian Church, Ashland. Memorials have been established to the Alzheimer's Association of Nebraska. Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, in charge of arrangements. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.