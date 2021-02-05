SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. – Gordyne Lucille (Asmussen) Behrens, 80, died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 21, 2021 in an assisted living home in San Clemente, Calif.

She was born on Sept. 17, 1940 in Omaha. She moved to Spencer, Iowa with her then-husband Walter in 1967 where they raised three children. She remarried in 1985 and moved to San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Gordyne was rarely referred to by her given name. Her siblings called her “Dynie.” Most of her friends in Spencer called her “Dee.” Regardless of the name by which folks knew her, everyone knew her as one of the most loving, caring and generous people ever to grace their life. It was never about what was in it for Gordyne. It was always about what she could do for others.

Her greatest joy in life came from seeing other people happy; everyone really, but especially her family and friends. She loved to have fun and she loved to see others having fun. She truly was the life of the party.