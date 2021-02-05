SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. – Gordyne Lucille (Asmussen) Behrens, 80, died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 21, 2021 in an assisted living home in San Clemente, Calif.
She was born on Sept. 17, 1940 in Omaha. She moved to Spencer, Iowa with her then-husband Walter in 1967 where they raised three children. She remarried in 1985 and moved to San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Gordyne was rarely referred to by her given name. Her siblings called her “Dynie.” Most of her friends in Spencer called her “Dee.” Regardless of the name by which folks knew her, everyone knew her as one of the most loving, caring and generous people ever to grace their life. It was never about what was in it for Gordyne. It was always about what she could do for others.
Her greatest joy in life came from seeing other people happy; everyone really, but especially her family and friends. She loved to have fun and she loved to see others having fun. She truly was the life of the party.
There was not a selfish bone in her body. Her philosophy was that she couldn’t take anything with her when she left this life, so she might as well share what she had with others, loved ones and strangers alike. And it was not just material things she shared. She was generous with her time and attention. One example was her frequent deliveries of “Meals on Wheels” to Spencer residents in need.
Gordyne was quite creative and dabbled in arts and crafts. But her favorite hobby was fishing. She went every chance she could. It didn’t matter what she caught, she just loved catching fish, cleaning fish and eating fish. She got hooked at a young age when her dad would take her fishing. Oh, how she loved her Daddy.
Gordyne was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mildred Asmussen and two sisters, Joni Kirchhoefer and Alyce Allen.
She is survived by her current husband, Jack Behrens; her children, Jeff (Lynne) Slipke of Kearney, Mo., Jamie (Kim) Slipke of Milford and Emily (Jeff) Sorenson of Spencer; one sister, Jani (Randy) Siefkes of Bella Vista, Ark.; two brothers, Hal (Shirley) Asmussen of Omaha and Tim (Teresa) Asmussen of Fort Collins, Colo. and eight grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
