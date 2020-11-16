 Skip to main content
WAHOO – Glen M. Otto, 90, of Ceresco, died Saturday Nov. 14, 2020. He was born April 16, 1930 in Wahoo, to Emil and Rosa (Breyer) Otto. Glen married Lucile Carlson on Dec. 28, 1954. To this union was born four children, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was a lifelong farmer and a faithful member of the Ceresco Covenant Church. He was a Korean War Marine veteran and a member of Legion Post 244. He served on several boards including the Federal Land Bank, Saunders County Co-op Oil Association, Ceresco Co-op Board, Ceresco School Board and the Fridhem Cemetery Association.

He is survived by his wife, Lucile (Carlson) Otto; children and spouses, Kristi (Mike) Eden, Mitch (Valerie) Otto, Kim (Jim) Beach and Beth (Steve) Brey; grandchildren, John (Whitney) Eden, Lindsey (TJ) Ehlers, Jason (Jessica) Eden, Michaela (Kyle) Watson, McKenzie (Matthew) Payne, Ellen (Mike) White, Scott Beach, Sarah Brey and Hannah (Billy) Brey-Boswell; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Ray (Jane) Otto and sisters, Darleen Richard and Sharon (Dan) Duffy.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Kathleen Kuhn, Mary Palmer; brothers-in-law, Bud Kuhn, George Richard, Art Palmer, Wally Carlson and Jim Tiernan and sister-in-law, Marilyn Tiernan.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family funeral service on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m.

There will be a visitation at the Ceresco Covenant Church, Tuesday Nov. 17 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. with family greeting outside the church.

The funeral will be on Ceresco Covenant Facebook Live and later a link will be posted on Metcalf Funeral Home website. The service that will be live on the Ceresco Covenant Church Facebook page, you will need to join the group and it can take at least 24 hours to join.

Memorials may be given to the Ceresco Covenant Church, Fridhem Cemetery Association or the Ceresco Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences can be made online at metcalffuneralservices.com.

