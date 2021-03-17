WAHOO – Gary Lee Kracman, 80, of Branson, Mo., passed away March 8, 2021, at his home with family near his bedside. He entered this life Aug. 13, 1940, in Wahoo, the son of Ernest and Ruby (Stewart) Kracman. He was joined in marriage Oct. 2, 1959, to Terese Palensky.

Gary was an entrepreneur, owning several businesses during his life. He enjoyed the challenges of business and the host of new people he would meet. Gary was a very enthusiastic sports fan, especially “Go Big Red” the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He enjoyed sports cars and auto racing and he was an avid game hunter and fisherman, retiring to the Black Hills of South Dakota. He was loved and cherished by his family and friends.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lyn Myers and Pam Bogart and a brother, Mike Kracman.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Terese Kracman; two sons, Russell (Tawna) Kracman of Marshfield, Mo., and Christopher (Sara) Kracman of Branson, Mo.; 10 grandchildren, Jessica (Jeff), Natasha, Dana (Matt), Kaleb, Charla, Nathan, Braden, Brianna, Colin and Kaitlynn and six great-grandchildren, Julianna, Jacob, Jamison, Josh, Forest and Bishop.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later time in Wahoo.