Fylstra, Roger

Roger D. Fylstra _________________________________________ WAHOO - Roger D. Fylstra, 81, of Wahoo, died at his home on Aug. 30, 2020. He was born Dec. 12, 1938 in Sioux City, Iowa to Peter and Wilma (Oldenkamp) Fylstra. He attended high school in Sioux City and then enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Japan, Panama, Peterson AFB in Colorado Springs, Vietnam, Guam, Okinawa and at Holloman AFB in New Mexico. Roger's first duty station was at the Lincoln AFB. While assigned there, he met Karen Wolff and they were married May 8, 1960 at the First United Methodist Church in Wahoo. After completing his military duty, Roger and Karen returned to Wahoo where Roger worked as a mechanic and owned and operated Roger's Auto Repair for 20 years. After retiring, he enjoyed attending auctions and car shows and having coffee with his friends. Roger is survived by his sons, Dale (Shirley) Fylstra of Ceresco, Kevin (Tammy) Fylstra of Wahoo; granddaughter, Amanda Fylstra of Ceresco; brother, Donald and sister Cheryl. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; brothers, Raymond and William and sisters, Evelyn, Wilma and Kay. A private family service will be held with interment at Sunrise Cemetery. Military funeral honors will be conducted by Wahoo American Legion Post 82 and Wahoo VFW Post 4502. Memorials may be given to the family for a future designation. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
