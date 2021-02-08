WAHOO – Francis G. “Shorty” Novak, 90, of Wahoo, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at his home in Wahoo.

“Shorty” was born Nov. 3, 1930 on the farm near Malmo, to Adolph and Helen (Placek) Novak. He attended grade school at District 92 north of Prague and graduated from Prague High School in May of 1948.

Francis served in the United States Air Force from Sept. 18, 1951 until he was honorably discharged with the rank of staff sergeant on Sept. 17, 1955. While serving he was awarded the UN Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He has served in the Mojave Desert, overseas in southern Japan and southern Korea, and completed his service at Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, Kan. Following his military service he worked at the Nebraska State Penitentiary as an administrative clerk.

In April of 1956 “Shorty” began working at the Bank of Brainard as a teller and bookkeeper. He worked at the bank for many years retiring in April of 1996 after serving in many capacities including president and senior investment officer. He had remained on the Bank Board of Directors as vice chairman until Oct. 1, 2002. He was very active in the Brainard community.