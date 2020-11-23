WAHOO – Frances Cejka, 90, of Wahoo, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at CHI Health Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. She was born Oct. 22, 1930 in Malmo, to Dominik and Agnes (Vojkuvka) Bordovsky.

Frances attended country school at District 85 and graduated from Malmo High School in 1948. In her early years she worked as a telephone operator for Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph in Wahoo. She was united in marriage to Donald Cejka on June 21, 1958 at the First Presbyterian Church in Wahoo. During her married life she was a homemaker. She later worked as a ticket clerk at the Aksarben Racetrack in Omaha. After her husband's retirement, they enjoyed living in Sun City, Ariz. during the winter months.

Frances was an avid Husker football fan who enjoyed gardening, reading, playing cards, Bingo and cooking her favorite Czech food recipes.

Later in life she became an active member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.

Frances is survived by her sons, Todd Cejka of Omaha, Chris Cejka of Colorado Springs and Bryce (Linda) Cejka of Colorado Springs; brother, Joseph (Geraldine) Bordovsky of Valparaiso; brother-in-law, Donald Andrews of Plattsmouth and many nieces and nephews.