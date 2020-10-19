WAHOO – Florence L. Wenninghoff, 100, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 in Wahoo. She was born on Sunday, Sept. 12, 1920 in Omaha.
Florence is survived by her children, Nancy (Harry) Rider, Jeannette (Brian) Kurcz and Laurie (Rob) VanAckeren; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place on Monday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 4002 J St., Omaha, to be followed by a Vigil Service with Rosary.
Burial will be at St. John Cemetery.
A Mass of Christian Burial is to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 4002 J St., Omaha.
Arrangements were done by Bethany Funeral Home, La Vista.
