Florence “Jo” Chaplin Anderson

When the children came, Jo chose to be at home to raise them. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, cook, baker and seamstress. She sewed many of her own clothes, and made beautiful clothes for her children. She was an excellent hostess, and enjoyed hosting many parties for military and church members and for her family. She continued to love music and dancing, and passed this on to her children. Jo especially enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's recitals and concerts.

When Ferd retired from the Army in 1976, they settled in Lincoln to be close to Ferd’s parents. After the children were grown, Jo returned to school and received her LPN degree at Southeast Community College. She then worked at several nursing homes in Lincoln, often caring for people much younger than herself (including her dear husband).

Later in life, Jo joined the Shim Shams senior dance troupe at Hart Dance Academy. They brought down the house at events all around Nebraska, including the State Fair and Husker football and basketball games. She was their oldest dancer, and even performed with them at her 90th birthday party!