WAHOO – Evelyn A. Trutna, 91, of Wahoo, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.

She was born Jan. 11, 1930 in Elma, Iowa to George and Amelia (Beran) Buresh. She graduated from Riceville High School in Iowa and was united in marriage to James H. Trutna on Nov. 20, 1949 in Saratoga, Iowa.

Evelyn was a stay-at-home mom and a proud and hardworking farm wife. She was a giver and helper to many friends and family. She was a member of the Czech Presbyterian Church, Czech Ladies Aid and Hilltop Mariners.

She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, feeding birds, reading her bible, playing piano and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Evelyn is survived by her children, John (Pam) Trutna, Joan (David) Lindgren, Janice (Kent) Jorgensen; daughter-in-law, Donna Trutna; grandchildren, Scott (fiancé Michelle) Trutna, Staci Trutna, Chad (Nicole) Trutna, Josh (Jessica) Trutna, Sean Lindgren, Seth (Alexa) Lindgren, Samuel Lindgren, Sara Lindgren, Josiah Jorgensen, Eli Jorgensen, Hannah Jorgensen; three great-grandchildren; brother, Dale (Sue) Buresh; sister, Elaine Pokorny; sisters-in-law, Betty Hedlund and Marge McNare and many nieces and nephews.