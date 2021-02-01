EL PASO, Texas – Ernest William “Joe” Divis passed away on Jan. 12, 2021, just four days after his 87th birthday. Born in Colon on Jan. 8, 1934, he spent his childhood on his family farm near Wahoo.

He was the youngest of 11 children. He had aspirations beyond the farm lifestyle and after graduating from Wahoo High School, he attended Creighton University in Omaha, where he received Army officer training in the ROTC program, pitched for the Creighton baseball team and obtained a bachelor’s degree in physics.

He was proud of the fact that he paid for his own college education through work, and he was always grateful to the Jesuit priests at Creighton for believing in him. After graduation, he accepted a position with Boeing Aerospace as an engineer. He was simultaneously offered a position as a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox farm league and was called to active duty by the Army. The Army won out and Joe spent 25 years as an Army officer, including a tour in Korea and Vietnam, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 1978.