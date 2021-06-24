WAHOO – Elsie Mae Cernik, 95, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Gramercy Hill in Lincoln. She was born May 20, 1926 in Omaha, to Charles and Rose (Kyral) Roza. Elsie attended St. Rose School in Omaha and graduated from South High School in Omaha. On April 10, 1947, Elsie was united in marriage to Emil F. Cernik at St. Rose Catholic Church in Omaha.

Through the years, Elsie worked for Union Pacific, Wahoo Hospital, Jim Vanek Insurance and as a bookkeeper for First National Bank in Wahoo. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Church where she was active in the Altar Rosary Society, sewing ladies and she was a past church bookkeeper for many years. Elsie was also a Gold Star member of the VFW Post 4502 Auxiliary and a member of the Saunders County Historical Society.

Elsie enjoyed crocheting doilies, knitting afghans, mending jeans and sewing almost anything. She also enjoyed bus trips, going to the casinos, making lap quilts with St. Wenceslaus sewing ladies and entering books into the Wahoo library database.