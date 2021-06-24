WAHOO – Elsie Mae Cernik, 95, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Gramercy Hill in Lincoln. She was born May 20, 1926 in Omaha, to Charles and Rose (Kyral) Roza. Elsie attended St. Rose School in Omaha and graduated from South High School in Omaha. On April 10, 1947, Elsie was united in marriage to Emil F. Cernik at St. Rose Catholic Church in Omaha.
Through the years, Elsie worked for Union Pacific, Wahoo Hospital, Jim Vanek Insurance and as a bookkeeper for First National Bank in Wahoo. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Church where she was active in the Altar Rosary Society, sewing ladies and she was a past church bookkeeper for many years. Elsie was also a Gold Star member of the VFW Post 4502 Auxiliary and a member of the Saunders County Historical Society.
Elsie enjoyed crocheting doilies, knitting afghans, mending jeans and sewing almost anything. She also enjoyed bus trips, going to the casinos, making lap quilts with St. Wenceslaus sewing ladies and entering books into the Wahoo library database.
She is survived by her children, Paul (Linda) Cernik of Wahoo and Leonard (Deb) Cernik of Lincoln; grandchildren, Michelle (Brian) Spicka, Alicia (Josh) Fries, Nathan (Melissa) Cernik, Brent (Whitney) Cernik, Mary Cernik, Stephanie Cernik and Emily Cernik; great-grandchildren, Molly Spicka, Sam Spicka, Easton Fries, Jarred Cernik, Lukas Fries, Graycen Cernik, Jakob Cernik, Mia Fries, Jase Cernik, William Cernik, Kaylee Cernik, Rose Cernik and Eleanor Cernik and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emil F. Cernik; brothers, Paul Roza and Bernard Roza and sister, Mary Matcha.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 25 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo.
Celebrant will be the Rev. Jeffrey Eickhoff.
Visitation will be Friday, June 25 from 9 to 10 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. rosary, all at the church.
Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Wenceslaus School Building Fund.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.