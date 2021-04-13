 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elaine Darlene Johnson Eberle
0 comments

Elaine Darlene Johnson Eberle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eberle

Elaine Darlene Johnson Eberle

DALLAS, Texas – Elaine Darlene Johnson Eberle, 98, originally from Wahoo, died Dec. 17, 2020 in Dallas, Texas.

She was born Aug. 14, 1922 to Roy and Dorothy (Brodahl) Benson near Wahoo. Elaine is survived by her three daughters, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service and celebration of her life on Saturday, April 17 at 11 a.m. at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics