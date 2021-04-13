DALLAS, Texas – Elaine Darlene Johnson Eberle, 98, originally from Wahoo, died Dec. 17, 2020 in Dallas, Texas.
She was born Aug. 14, 1922 to Roy and Dorothy (Brodahl) Benson near Wahoo. Elaine is survived by her three daughters, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service and celebration of her life on Saturday, April 17 at 11 a.m. at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo.
