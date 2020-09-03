EHLERS, SHARON

Sharon Marie Ehlers __________________________________ ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Sharon Marie Ehlers, 81, of Orange County, Calif., a woman of unmatched grace, beautiful character and elegant style, has gone home to be with the Lord on July 8, 2020. She was born in Ashland. Sharon was extremely loving, caring, gracious, warm and welcoming to all. She was an excellent wife, mother and grandmother and was an exceptional homemaker. Sharon enjoyed reading, attending bible studies, volunteering in her church library and working for 20 years at Santa Ana College and Santiago Canyon College Library before retirement. She is survived by her lifelong loving husband of 62 years, Arnie; daughter, Terri (Daniel); son, Marc (Teri); her wonderful grandchildren, Sarah, Skylar, Samantha and Elisha; her sister, Kathy Comstock; her brother, Jean (Sue) Grieninger; a large and loving extended family, as well as close friends and her very special and active dog, Issac. Funeral services have been postponed due to COVID.
