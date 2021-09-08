Edwin Thomas Trouba

Ed enjoyed playing basketball in his teen and young adult years and took pride in being part of the Dwight Assumption team that won the state championship. He had a long and distinguished career at State Farm in Lincoln for more than 35 years. After retirement, Ed attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Ed had a quick wit, an inquiring mind and a quirky sense of humor. He loved learning new things and was a "doer," whether it was putting golf greens on his land, learning to play a new instrument, or selling watermelons. Ed could strike up a conversation with anyone, and often did! He embodied self-reliance and hard work. He was active in supporting his Czech heritage and enjoyed trips to the Czech Republic. In later years, he took pleasure in nurturing his garden, playing the accordion, driving the grandkids around in the golf cart and making his own wine on his farm. Ed was a devoted Catholic. He will be remembered for his deep love of and commitment to his family, his faith, his practical wisdom, and his love of his local community.