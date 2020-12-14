WAHOO – Edward Masewicz, 69, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 due to complications with COVID-19 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.
Ed was born on Oct. 15, 1951 to Helena and Kazimierz Masewicz in Lithuania, Russia. He was the youngest of four children. After graduation he served in the Russian army for two years and told stories of being stationed in Siberia. He then worked in a shipyard on the Baltic Sea and married Janina Jciziecincz. To this union two daughters were born, Anna and Ilona.
During the 1980s there was political unrest in Poland and Ed needed to escape to prevent being imprisoned. He had false identification cards made and took the train across the border to Austria and later to Germany. He spoke German, Polish and Russian. Catholic Services sponsored Ed to come to Omaha in 1982 and later he brought his family to the United States. A few years later they divorced, and his wife and daughters moved to Seattle, Wash. He became a nationalized citizen of the United States on June 18, 1993 and on Nov. 3, 2020 he voted for the first time for the President of the United States.
He first was employed as a mechanic for Volvo and later worked as a diesel mechanic for Cornhuskers International in Omaha. He moved to Wahoo in 2008 and later retired. He continued to work up to his death as a maintenance man for Region V Services and others.
Ed enjoyed gardening, cooking with a smoker to make barbeque ribs, his cats and making people laugh. He was known for wearing sarcastic t-shirts, telling others to let him show you the wrong way to do something and lately for riding his electric bike around town and Lake Wanahoo. He also enjoyed taking vacations and going on cruises with his friend Vera Hoppe.
Ed leaves behind his daughters Anna and Ilona; grandchildren Phoebe and Fitz and his best friend Vera Hoppe. Also considered as family over the years were Kam, Marv, Spencer, Mason and Madison Wiese, Kerry, Joey, Jalynn Jonas, Alex and Andrew DeBray. He had many friends at Region V Services as well as friends in the town of Wahoo. He once said if he wins the lottery, he will buy the town of Wahoo because he felt so at home.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Svoboda Funeral home in Wahoo. The Rosary will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo.
Memorials can be sent to Saunders County Lost Pets.
Arrangements were made by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
