WAHOO – Edward Masewicz, 69, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 due to complications with COVID-19 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.

Ed was born on Oct. 15, 1951 to Helena and Kazimierz Masewicz in Lithuania, Russia. He was the youngest of four children. After graduation he served in the Russian army for two years and told stories of being stationed in Siberia. He then worked in a shipyard on the Baltic Sea and married Janina Jciziecincz. To this union two daughters were born, Anna and Ilona.

During the 1980s there was political unrest in Poland and Ed needed to escape to prevent being imprisoned. He had false identification cards made and took the train across the border to Austria and later to Germany. He spoke German, Polish and Russian. Catholic Services sponsored Ed to come to Omaha in 1982 and later he brought his family to the United States. A few years later they divorced, and his wife and daughters moved to Seattle, Wash. He became a nationalized citizen of the United States on June 18, 1993 and on Nov. 3, 2020 he voted for the first time for the President of the United States.