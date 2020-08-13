Edstrom, Betty

Betty Mae Edstrom WAHOO - Betty Mae Edstrom was born Nov. 19, 1924 in Lincoln, to Louie and Sarah (Baker) Jensen. The family moved to Belleville, Kan. for two years where Betty's father managed a greenhouse and they then settled in Wahoo where the family owned and operated the Wahoo Greenhouse for more than 60 years. Betty graduated from Wahoo High School and attended Luther College. She worked at the Office of Price Administration during World War II, then at the Wahoo Greenhouse, and her husband's law office. She married Jack Edstrom at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wahoo on Aug. 6, 1944. They lived in Baton Rouge, La. before Jack was sent overseas to serve with the Eighth Air Force. Betty and Jack also lived in Nordholz, Germany during the occupation after the war. They then lived in Lincoln where Jack attended law school and later returned to Wahoo where Jack practiced law until his death in 2002. Betty enjoyed needlework, golf, entertaining, bridge, reading, and flying with her husband. She took lessons in a Piper Cub airplane in case she needed to have a controlled crash. She loved being a grandmother, aunt and great-aunt. Betty was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wahoo since 1949, and was a member of American Legion Auxiliary and Hilltop Country Club. She was a member of Saunders County Historical Society. Betty is survived by her children Michael (Debra) Edstrom of Houston, Texas, Bob (Sally) Edstrom of Magnolia, Ark., Dennis (Rhonda) of Peoria, Ariz.; grandchildren Sonja Armitage, Matt Edstrom, Angela Guy, Jessica Kuehner, Kristin Edstrom Satterfield, Richard Edstrom, Katie Cantrell, Leigh Finney, Jason Edstrom, and Stephanie Peterson; sister Joan Norenberg of Wahoo; nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack; brother Jack Jensen; sisters-in-law LaVerne Edstrom and Ruby Ruth Lindeblad; brothers-in-law Myrl Edstrom and Bob Norenberg; niece Barb Sittner and nephew Luther Lindeblad. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Sunrise Cemetery. The service will be broadcast from the Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home Facebook Page. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
