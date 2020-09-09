GRETNA – Edna “Toots” M. Allington, 94, passed away on Sept. 6, 2020, at Hillcrest Silver Ridge Memory Care Cottage in Gretna. She was born on July 13, 1926 in Ralston.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Mary Lou Smith; special friend and caretakers Bob and Trish Barta and family; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ethel Smith; her loving husband, Willis “Bud” H. Allington; sister Estella (Bernice) Tompkins and brothers Stanley and Daniel Smith.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bethany Funeral Home, 8201 Harrison St., LaVista.
The funeral service will take place on Friday, Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Ralston United Church of Christ, 7638 Maywood St., Ralston.
Burial will be at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, at 2 p.m.
Memorials have established to the Ralston United Church of Christ.
Bethany Funeral Home, LaVista, in charge of arrangements (www.bethanyfuneralhome.com).
