WAHOO – Dwaine E. Heiser, 59, of Wahoo, died Saturday June 27, 2021 in Omaha. He was born Aug. 28, 1961 in Omaha to Vernon and Ruth (Anderson) Heiser. Dwaine grew up on a farm near Swedeburg. In 1970, the family moved to Wahoo where he graduated mid-term from high school in 1979. As a teenager, he worked at the Husky Station and at the Wahoo Livestock Sales Barn. He was an avid car buff, and a member of the Saunders County Auto Club. He regularly attended tractor events throughout the county and events at the Saunders County Veterans Memorial. He was an expert on US wartime history.