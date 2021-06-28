WAHOO – Dwaine E. Heiser, 59, of Wahoo, died Saturday June 27, 2021 in Omaha. He was born Aug. 28, 1961 in Omaha to Vernon and Ruth (Anderson) Heiser. Dwaine grew up on a farm near Swedeburg. In 1970, the family moved to Wahoo where he graduated mid-term from high school in 1979. As a teenager, he worked at the Husky Station and at the Wahoo Livestock Sales Barn. He was an avid car buff, and a member of the Saunders County Auto Club. He regularly attended tractor events throughout the county and events at the Saunders County Veterans Memorial. He was an expert on US wartime history.
Dwaine is survived by his mother, Ruth Heiser of Wahoo; siblings, Carla Kraus of Wahoo, Dennis (Kim) Heiser of Weston, Don (Roxanne) Heiser of Weston, Cathy (Ron) Snitily of Prague; uncle, Glenn Anderson of Belvedere; 11 nieces and nephews and 15 great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his fatherm Vernon Heiser, brother, Dwight Heiser and uncle and aunt, Kenneth and Delores Hagelstein.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 at the Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 30 at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo.
Interment will be at Grace Lutheran Cemetery in rural Swedeburg.
Memorials have been established to the Saunders County Veterans Memorial.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.