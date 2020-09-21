ELKHART, Ind. – Duaine L. Noble, 88, of Goshen, Ind., died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Elkhart, Ind. He was born Sept. 13, 1931 in Winner, S.D. to Joseph and Minnie (Magnuson) Noble. On June 4, 1960 he married Mona Rogers. She died May 25, 1989. Duaine married Cinda Brady on May 18, 1991.
Duaine was a 1949 graduate of Wahoo High School and a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Duaine worked in marketing in Farmland Industries in Kansas City. He worked for 10 years at Universal and then at Behlen Plastics, both in Goshen, Ind.
He attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fish Lake, Ind. Duaine was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and other activities.
He is survived by his wife, Cinda Noble of Goshen, Ind.; sons, Steven (Ann) Noble of Mishawaka, Ind., Scott (Renee) Noble of Lehigh, Utah, Kevin (Kelli) Noble of New Paris, Ind.; stepson, Terry Jo (Terri) Hapner of Kendallville, Ind.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Jeanette Wittrock of Lincoln; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Mona and stepson, Shane Hapner.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Sept. 21 in Goshen, Ind. at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.