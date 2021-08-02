LINCOLN – Dr. Wesley T. Shepard, 94, joined his Savior in Heaven on July 31, 2021 while surrounded by his family at Journey House in Lincoln. He and his twin brother, Les, were born on Feb. 28, 1927, in Omaha, the sons of the Rev. Theodore and Ethel (Fredrickson) Shepard.
Wes graduated from Morgan Park High School in Duluth, class of 1944. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Navy as Quartermaster First Class on the USS Teton, being present for the signing of the Instrument of Unconditional Surrender in the Pacific and the occupation of Japan during World War II. He returned to the U.S., earning a bachelors in education from Midland College and his masters and doctorate in education from the University of Nebraska.
Wes married Rose Meduna from Weston on July 11, 1958. They had four children: Denise Liechty of St. Charles, Ill., Greg Shepard of Cambridge, Mark Shepard of Fremont and Scott Shepard of Ashland. Wes and Rose recently celebrated their 62nd anniversary with their extended family.
“Doc” served as superintendent of schools at Weston, Norris and Elmwood and in Zion, Ill. He coached basketball across the communities in which he served, having over 500 high school wins and being inducted into both the Nebraska High School Sports and National High School Coaches Association Halls of Fame. He was asked to prepare the Chinese National Basketball Team as they re-entered the 1984 Olympics, traveling to Xian for three months. One of his greatest joys was running basketball camps to build skill, character and have the opportunity to share Christ with the next generations.
Leaving a legacy of loving God and serving people, his four children followed in his footsteps as school administrators and six grandchildren as teachers and coaches. He impacted his community by serving as an American Legion Post Commander, leading the Christian Business Mens’ Association, facilitating FCA groups, volunteering in his church and authoring two books: “Basketball, A Family Affair” and “Soar With The Titans: A Norris History.”
In addition to his parents, Wes is preceded in death by his twin brother, Les, and great-granddaughter, Aya.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Rose, are his four children and their spouses, 16 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren who call him “Grandpa Doc.”
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at Indian Hills, 1000 S. 84th St, Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Wes in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Indian Hills Church, Nebraska Coaches Hall of Fame, or Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Marcy and Svoboda Funeral Home.
