LINCOLN – Dr. Wesley T. Shepard, 94, joined his Savior in Heaven on July 31, 2021 while surrounded by his family at Journey House in Lincoln. He and his twin brother, Les, were born on Feb. 28, 1927, in Omaha, the sons of the Rev. Theodore and Ethel (Fredrickson) Shepard.

Wes graduated from Morgan Park High School in Duluth, class of 1944. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Navy as Quartermaster First Class on the USS Teton, being present for the signing of the Instrument of Unconditional Surrender in the Pacific and the occupation of Japan during World War II. He returned to the U.S., earning a bachelors in education from Midland College and his masters and doctorate in education from the University of Nebraska.

Wes married Rose Meduna from Weston on July 11, 1958. They had four children: Denise Liechty of St. Charles, Ill., Greg Shepard of Cambridge, Mark Shepard of Fremont and Scott Shepard of Ashland. Wes and Rose recently celebrated their 62nd anniversary with their extended family.