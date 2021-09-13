Doyle Raymond Wharff Jr.

SCOTTSBLUFF – Doyle Raymond Wharff Jr. passed away Aug. 28, 2021 at the University of Colorado in Denver, Colo. Ray was 62 years old.

Ray was born Nov. 12, 1958 in New Port, R.I. to Doyle Raymond Wharff Sr. and Mary Rose Wharff. Ray graduated from Wahoo High School in 1978. Following graduation Ray enlisted in the United States Coast Guard from 1978 to 1982.

Following Ray’s honorable discharge in 1982, he returned to Wahoo. Ray worked as a bartender at the Last Chance Saloon, Burkley Envelope Factory, Denver Plastics and 6B for 20 years.

Ray moved to Gering in March of 2015 and later settled in Scottsbluff. He worked at Kort’s Manufacturing, Housing Authority and lastly Potter Wheel Ministries. Ray retired at 60 years old due to ill health.

He is survived by brother, Thomas C. Wharff of Lincoln; sister and brother-in-law, Gloria L. and Mike E. Denham of Gering; nephew, Thomas R. (Melissa) Wharff of Scribner; niece, Sarah J. (Bill) Halley of Arlington; nephew, Michael D. Denham of Colorado Springs, Colo.; niece, Rachael M. Wharff of Omaha; nephew, Robert R. Wharff of Fremont and several great-nieces and great-nephews.