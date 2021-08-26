MEAD – Douglas D. Johnson, 76, of Mead, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Bellevue. He was born Dec. 16, 1944 in Norfolk, to Dale and Eileen (Henrickson) Johnson. Doug attended Beals grade school, Norris Junior High School and graduated from Omaha Central High School in 1963. He was a U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam War. He served from 1967 to 1969 in the 101st Airborne division receiving a Bronze Star and the Army Commendation Medal. He was united in marriage to Jeannette Rice Mayfield on Aug. 6, 1988 in Mead. Doug worked as a warehouseman for many years and retired from Walmart in 2010.
Doug is most remembered for his kindness and lighthearted spirit. He never met a stranger and could often be found discussing at length his favorite topics: sports, cars, good food, his wife and grandkids and the joys of being retired. He was a voracious reader, talented dance partner, and a committed but slightly below average golfer and fisherman. Doug was a proud Omaha Central High School Eagle Alumni and enjoyed regular dinners with a group from the graduating class of 1963 for 40-plus years. He was best known for being a devoted husband, the best papa in town and a professional kid-at-heart. He taught many the important lesson to never take life too seriously. He will be greatly missed by all who met him.
Doug is survived by his wife, Jeannette Johnson of Mead; stepsons, Steven (Mary) Mayfield of Mead, Barry (Colleen) Mayfield Jr. of Omaha, Micheal Allred of Bowie, Texas, Kevin (Julie) Allred of Boyd, Texas; grandsons, Micheal Allred, Cody Pederson; numerous Allred great-grandchildren; brother, Daryl Johnson; sister, Linda (Larry) Olson; sisters-in-law, Jeannene (Roger) Mason, Gerry (Keith) McMillan and many nieces and nephews. He was “Papa” to grandchildren, Hana, Riley, Tyler, Alec and Mason Mayfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Eileen Johnson; stepson, Bryan Pederson; grandson, Bryan Allred and sisters-in-law, Betty Johnson, Roberta (John) Nyberg and Patricia (Skip) Tetrick.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo.
Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 27 from 6 to 8 pm at Svoboda Funeral Home.
Face coverings are required while attending the funeral service and visitation.
Interment with military honors will be held at Morningside Cemetery in Mead.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to Vietnam Veterans of America, Alzheimer’s Association, Mead Fire and Rescue or Omaha Central High School Foundation.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.