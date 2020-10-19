FREMONT – Dorothy Novotny, 94, of Fremont, formally of Valparaiso, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
She was born on May 2, 1926 in Weston, to Adolph and Mary (Tejral) Komenda. On Sept. 10, 1946, she was united in marriage to Howard Novotny at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard.
Dorothy was a member of Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church. She loved caring for her lawn and flowers.
She is survived by daughter, Linda (Ernie) Cech of Clarkson; grandchildren, Sheila (Eric) Nebola of Thornton, Colo. and Bryan (Emily) Cech of Arlington; great-granchildren, Haylee and Hunter Nebola, Addyson, Colton and Grayson Cech; sisters-in-law, Glee Komenda, Ida Schindler and JoAnn Novotny; brothers-in-law, Steve (Sandy) Novotny and James Novotny and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard A. Novotny; parents, Adolph and Mary Komenda; sisters, Helen Tejral, Julia Kliment, Marie Skokan, Agnes Benes and Betty Benes; brothers, Adolph Komenda, Anton Komenda and Ted Komenda.
A Mass of Christian Burial for family only will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St., Valparaiso. Celebrant will be the Rev. Matthew Zimmer.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Oct 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.
Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo.
The funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials may be sent in care of the family.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements were done by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.