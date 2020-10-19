FREMONT – Dorothy Novotny, 94, of Fremont, formally of Valparaiso, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

She was born on May 2, 1926 in Weston, to Adolph and Mary (Tejral) Komenda. On Sept. 10, 1946, she was united in marriage to Howard Novotny at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard.

Dorothy was a member of Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church. She loved caring for her lawn and flowers.

She is survived by daughter, Linda (Ernie) Cech of Clarkson; grandchildren, Sheila (Eric) Nebola of Thornton, Colo. and Bryan (Emily) Cech of Arlington; great-granchildren, Haylee and Hunter Nebola, Addyson, Colton and Grayson Cech; sisters-in-law, Glee Komenda, Ida Schindler and JoAnn Novotny; brothers-in-law, Steve (Sandy) Novotny and James Novotny and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard A. Novotny; parents, Adolph and Mary Komenda; sisters, Helen Tejral, Julia Kliment, Marie Skokan, Agnes Benes and Betty Benes; brothers, Adolph Komenda, Anton Komenda and Ted Komenda.

A Mass of Christian Burial for family only will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St., Valparaiso. Celebrant will be the Rev. Matthew Zimmer.