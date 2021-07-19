WAHOO – Doris A. Essay, 94, of Wahoo, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Life Care Center Elkhorn. She was born Aug. 21, 1926 in Omaha to Otto and Helen (Spicka) Cerny. She graduated from Weston High School in 1945. She was united in marriage to George Essay on June 28, 1953 in York. George and Doris owned and operated George’s Bar in Wahoo for 25 years.
Doris was a very crafty and creative person who made her own clothing for herself and her children, she even made her own lamp shades. She enjoyed making art projects, quilting, and cooking Syrian food.
She is survived by her sons, Tim Essay of Omaha, Robert (Wendy) Essay of Omaha; six grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Turner of Weston; brother, Gary Cerny of Rising City and sister-in-law, Rita Cerny of North Bend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Essay; infant daughter, Susan Essay; son, Steve Essay and brothers, Bob, Don and Richard Cerny.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo. The Rev. Benjamin Rynearson will be officiating.
Interment will be held in St. John Cemetery in Weston.
Memorials have been established to Children’s Hospital in Omaha.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.