WAHOO – Doris A. Essay, 94, of Wahoo, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Life Care Center Elkhorn. She was born Aug. 21, 1926 in Omaha to Otto and Helen (Spicka) Cerny. She graduated from Weston High School in 1945. She was united in marriage to George Essay on June 28, 1953 in York. George and Doris owned and operated George’s Bar in Wahoo for 25 years.

Doris was a very crafty and creative person who made her own clothing for herself and her children, she even made her own lamp shades. She enjoyed making art projects, quilting, and cooking Syrian food.

She is survived by her sons, Tim Essay of Omaha, Robert (Wendy) Essay of Omaha; six grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Turner of Weston; brother, Gary Cerny of Rising City and sister-in-law, Rita Cerny of North Bend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Essay; infant daughter, Susan Essay; son, Steve Essay and brothers, Bob, Don and Richard Cerny.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo. The Rev. Benjamin Rynearson will be officiating.

Interment will be held in St. John Cemetery in Weston.

Memorials have been established to Children’s Hospital in Omaha.