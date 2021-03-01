MEAD – Donna Jean (Huntley) Johnson, 92, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at the Saunders Medical Center LTC in Wahoo.

Donna was born April 18, 1928 in Canton, Ohio and adopted by her parents, Maurice R. and Florence (Ringer) Huntley as an infant. She grew up in Alliance, Ohio as one of eight adopted children, four girls and four boys. Her parents were foster parents to over 200 children in their lifetime, so Donna was always surrounded by family. Her talent for singing began as a young girl when she would sing with her brothers for community events, local radio and other special occasions. Her strong soprano voice could be heard singing in church, and to her dying day she was still singing and humming familiar old hymns which gave her much comfort.

Donna attended Alliance High School, graduating in 1947, and entered nurses training at Alliance City Hospital School of Nursing, and graduated as a registered nurse (RN) in 1950. During that time she met a young World War II Navy veteran from Nebraska that was a navy buddy of her brother, Joe. They fell in love and on June 18, 1950 Donna married Philip Johnson and moved from the city in Ohio to a dairy farm near Mead.