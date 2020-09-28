WAHOO – Donna G. Burnley, 81, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Saunders Medical Center LTC in Wahoo.

She was born Sept. 18, 1939 near Norman, Okla. to Wallace and Davis (McKinley) Campbell. Donna graduated from high school in Oakland, Calif. On April 5, 1958, she was married to Junior Burnley in Oakland, Calif.

Donna was a devoted wife and mother who loved reading, bowling and gardening.

She is survived by her children, Linda Burnley of Wahoo, Janet (Tom) Laird of San Antonio, Texas, David (Carol) Burnley of Lincoln and Teresa (Clint) Huestis of Ticonderoga, N.Y.; 10grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, junior “Shorty” Burnley; five sisters and two brothers.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo. The Rev. Jason Doher will officiate.

Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo.

Memorials can be sent in care of the family.

Arrangements were made by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.