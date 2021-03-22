Donald L. Palensky

WESTON – Donald “Torch” L. Palensky, 77, of Weston, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. He was born Aug. 20, 1943 in Prague to Joseph and Emma (Kohout) Palensky.
Don graduated from Weston High School in 1962. Don served his country in the US Army until he was honorably discharged. On April 30, 1966, he was united in marriage to Joyce Jansa at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo.
Don worked for the Saunders County Highway Department for 31 years. In addition, he owned and operated Palensky Dirt Work for over 40 years while farming.
Don was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston and the American Legion Post 308. He was also a past fire chief for the Weston Fire Department where he served for many years. Don enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and riding his Harley. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, family and friends.
He is survived by wife of 54 years, Joyce Palensky; children, Greg (Mary) Palensky of Ceresco, Sandi Palensky of Wahoo, and Chad (Shelley) Palensky of Wahoo; grandchildren, Meagan (Gavin) Jager, Jake and Joshua Palensky, Emma, Braylon and Lily Palensky; great-grandchild, Bailey Jager and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emma Palensky; brother, Joe Palensky and sisters, Dorothy Palensky and Annie Wheeler.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 24 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St., Weston. Celebrant will be the Rev. Matthew Vandewalle.
Interment will be at St. John Cemetery, Weston. Military honors will be provided by U.S. National Guard and American Legion Post 308.
Visitation is Tuesday, March 23 from 5 to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary, all at the church.
The funeral and rosary will be livestreamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials have been established to St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church or St. John School.
Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
