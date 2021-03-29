Donald “Herby” R. Ohnoutka

Don was a member of Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso and a member of the American Legion Post 244 for 46 years. He was always willing to help in any of their activities. Don enjoyed playing cards at the Senior Center, helping his sons with their firewood business and going on vacations with friends and family. His pride was to make sure his acreage looked well taken care of. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing yard games and fishing. Family and friends were all very important to him. Coaching the Country Districts Basketball team for six years was very special to him and he was always proud of his players.