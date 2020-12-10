WAVERLY – Don A. “Skip” Sacca, 72, of Waverly, entered into rest on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born July 18, 1948 in Lincoln, to Dominic and Betty (Adair) Sacca.

On July 15, 1967, Don was married to Nancy Hyatt at the United Methodist Church in Greenwood. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War until he was honorably discharged. Don was a member of the Greenwood Fire and Rescue where he was a past fire chief. He enjoyed gardening and mowing his yard.

He is survived by wife of 53 years, Nancy Sacca; children, Michael Sacca, Jamie Alley and significant other Mark Crandall; grandchildren, Mason (Samantha) McMillan, Alex Sacca, Dalton (Jenna) Sacca and Wyatt Alley; great-grandchildren, Adriana, Aubrey and Mason Jr.; brothers, Brad (Jenn) Sacca, Nick Sacca and Cory Sacca; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Betty Sacca; brothers, John Sacca and Joe Sacca and nephews, Thomas Sacca and Justin Sacca.

A private family graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Greenwood.

Military honors will be provided by the U.S. National Guard and American Legion Post 129.