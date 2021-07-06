PRAGUE – Diana Rae Gorden passed away on June 27, 2021 at the age of 62. She was smiling and strong and still considerate of everyone else's feelings every step through her journey and extremely tough battle with cancer.

She was born Sept. 4, 1958. She graduated from Colton High in California, in 1976 having met Brent Gorden the year prior in 1975 and they married soon after in 1979 in Las Vegas, Nev. Together they raised two children, Brian Gorden and Heather Gorden.

She went on to have a great family life and a variety of exciting careers. She was most proud of the time as a loan officer, after passing the California real estate license exam. She enjoyed raising dogs, kayaking, hiking, swimming, horseback riding, driving to nowhere and absolutely loved the beach.

Diana is survived by her loving life partner, Dan Greenfield; her adorable puppy, Sophie; her son, Brian Gorden; her daughter, Heather Gorden; grandchildren, Allura Gorden and Justin Gorden her brother, Micheal Byland.

She is preceded in death by husband, Brent Gorden; brothers, Russ and Don Byland; sisters, Darlene Pritchett and Cecilia Byland; mother and father, Donald and Evelyn Byland.

The family has entrusted St. John's Catholic Church in Prague. She requested to be cremated. A small funeral service will be held on July 10 at 10 a.m.