WAHOO – Dennis R. Bouc, 69, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at the Journey House in Lincoln. He was born June 27, 1951 in Wahoo, to Stanley and Georgianne (Sabatka) Bouc.

Dennis graduated from Bishop Neumann High School and Milford Tech College. He served in the Nebraska Air National Guard. On March 6, 1971, Dennis was married to Debbie Syverson at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. He worked as a computer programmer for ACI until his retirement in 2018. Dennis was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo.

He is survived by his children, Clifford L. (Avory) Bouc of Omaha, Ryan P. (Katie) Bouc of Lincoln and Nichole R. Bouc of Lincoln; grandchildren, Evan, Aidan, Beckett, Baylor, Gavin, Garrett and Gianna and brother, Roger (Roxie) Bouc of Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Bouc; parents, Stanley and Georgianne Bouc and brother, Kenneth Bouc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. with a 9:15 a.m. Rosary all at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo. Celebrant will be the Rev. Lee Jirovsky. Face coverings are requested.

Visitation will be held with no family present on Friday Oct. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.