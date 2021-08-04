Dennis L. Godden

Dennis was born in Mon-damin, Iowa on Jan. 9, 1943, the son of Henry and Mil-dred (Withem) Godden. He graduated from Mondamin High School in 1961, and attended college on basket-ball scholarships. Dennis enlisted in the Army Na-tional Guard. On Sept. 3, 1966, Dennis married Patty Hughes in Council Bluffs, Iowa and they were later blessed with two children, Brian and Deborah. His work ethics began at early age farming with his family in Iowa, and was later em-ployed by Eli Lilly Elanco working with herbicides and pesticides. Dennis and Patty made the decision to become business owners and opened a restaurant and bar in Leshara, Neb., which was a wonderful career move for the both of them; something they thoroughly enjoyed doing until their retirement. While in Leshara, he was elected mayor and was so well respected, that no one ever ran against him. After retirement, they moved to Carrollton, to live on Patty's grandmother's farm just outside of town, where Den-nis could return to what he enjoyed and loved to do; being outside in his garden, working on the farm and collecting farm equipment. He once again started his own business, which was growing and selling his bountiful produce like "in-credible" corn, melons, cu-cumbers and tomatoes, par-ticularly on the Carrollton square at the Farmer's Mar-ket. When someone pur-chased three ears of his "incredible" corn, he was generous and sent them home with a dozen without charging a cent more than they paid for the three ears, this was just an example of what a kind and generous man he really was. He was a good man whose life was centered around his family and whose main love in life was his grandchildren. Dennis was ornery and had a great sense of humor and liked joking around with his grandchildren who loved every minute of it! Dennis didn't care much for pro sports, but was a college basketball fan, an avid Iowa sports fan, and loved the Hawkeyes! He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Carroll-ton, Mo.