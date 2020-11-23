PRAGUE – Deloris M. Vanek, 82, of Prague, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at The Monarch in Lincoln. She was born on March 15, 1938 in rural Loma, to Emmanuel and Marie (Rejda) Sisel. Deloris attended St. John School in Prague and graduated from Prague High School in 1956. On June 15, 1960, Deloris was united in marriage to John S. Vanek Jr. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prague.

Deloris taught at several country schools and at St. John School in Prague for many years. She taught CCD religion classes at church and she cleaned the church rectory for 40 years. Deloris was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters and the Malmo American Legion Post 232 Auxiliary. Making soup was one of her favorite things to do.

She is survived by her son, John Wayne Vanek; sister, Doris Hynek; many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John S. Vanek Jr.; twin daughters, Margaret Mary and Mildred Sue; daughter, Toni Marie; parents, Emmanuel and Marie Sisel and brother-in-law, Richard Hynek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 122 W. Center Ave., Prague. The celebrant will be Benjamin Rynearson.