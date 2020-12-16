SCHUYLER – Dean Cudaback, 85, of Schuyler, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his home.
Dean was born Nov. 8, 1935, in Ericson, to Raymond and Nellie (Thomas) Cudaback.
They moved to Genoa when Dean was two years old. He attended school in Genoa until enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1956. He was stationed in Alaska and later in Las Vegas. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Nebraska. On Sept. 29, 1964, he married Caroline Havlovic in Columbus. They were blessed with two sons, Douglas and Jeffrey. Dean worked as a park ranger for the Lincoln Police Department from 1964-1971. He then drove truck for several years. Dean enjoyed Nascar, horse racing and an occasional trip to the casinos. He especially loved time spent with the grandchildren, as well as hunting, fishing and golf.
He is survived by his wife, Caroline, of Schuyler; two sons, Douglas (Tammy) Cudaback of Beatrice and Jeffrey Cudaback of Bellwood; five granddaughters, Brittany, Abby, Jess, Josie and Jerri; a great-grandson, Calvin Cudaback and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Eugene and Ronald.
A memorial service will beheld on Friday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. at Kracl Funeral Chapel, Schuyler. Jerry L. Kracl will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. Military honors will follow immediately the service.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler is in charge of arrangements
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.